1 dead, 3 injured after Caldwell crash

CALDWELL - One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened a little before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Simplot Boulevard and Notus Road in Caldwell.

According to Idaho State Police, 18-year-old Joselyn Valenzuela was driving southbound on Notus Road when she tried to turn left. Authorities say the Wilder resident's car was hit when she didn't yield to Greg Granden, who was driving a Ford truck and pulling a utility trailer westbound.

Valenzuela died at the scene, while Granden and two juvenile passengers in Valenzuela's car were taken to a Caldwell hospital. A passenger in Granden's vehicle was not taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating the crash.

