1 dead, 3 hospitalized in Fairview Avenue crash

Three others were injured in the early morning crash.

KTVB , KTVB 12:10 PM. MDT March 17, 2017

BOISE -- One person was killed Friday morning in a single-car crash that injured three other occupants.

The wreck happened at about 3 a.m. on Fairview Avenue near Bluff Street in Boise.

The vehicle, a blue passenger car, somehow launched over a three-foot wall to land on the front lawn of a business.

KTVB's reporter at the site of the wreck saw emergency personnel remove a body from the car at about 6:30 a.m., and load it into the coroner's van.

Earlier, paramedics pulled an unmoving man through the window of the car and loaded him into an ambulance. The severity of the surviving crash victims' injuries is unknown.

It's not clear what caused the driver to lose control. Police have asked anyone who witnessed the wreck to contact them.

The off-ramp from I-184 to Fairview Avenue was shut down to allow crash reconstruct crews to work, but has since been reopened. 

The victims' names have not yet been released. Check back for updates.

