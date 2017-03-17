1 dead, 3 hospitalized in Fairview Avenue crash

Crash on Fairview (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

BOISE -- One person was killed Friday morning in a single-car crash that injured three other occupants.

The wreck happened at about 3 a.m. on Fairview Avenue near Bluff Street in Boise.

The vehicle, a blue passenger car, somehow launched over a three-foot wall to land on the front lawn of a business.

KTVB's reporter at the site of the wreck saw emergency personnel remove a body from the car at about 6:30 a.m., and load it into the coroner's van.

Earlier, paramedics pulled an unmoving man through the window of the car and loaded him into an ambulance. The severity of the surviving crash victims' injuries is unknown.

It's not clear what caused the driver to lose control. Police have asked anyone who witnessed the wreck to contact them.

The off-ramp from I-184 to Fairview Avenue was shut down to allow crash reconstruct crews to work, but has since been reopened.

The victims' names have not yet been released. Check back for updates.

BPD investigating serious car crash at Fairview & Bluff. I-184 is open but the off ramp to Fairview is closed. No further info at this time. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) March 17, 2017

Crash at Fairview & Bluff involves one vehicle and multiple injuries. The investigation is on-going. Witnesses are urged to call police. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) March 17, 2017

