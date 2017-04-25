Local business donates wheelchair ramp to child after his was stolen

SPOKANE, Wash. -- A family in North Spokane woke up to find someone had stolen their wheelchair ramp overnight.

Since then the family has received an outpouring of support. After KREM 2’s story about the stolen ramp aired Monday, several people, including American Recycling, reached out to us saying they wanted to help the family who had their wheelchair ramp stolen. American Recycling has a wheelchair ramp that they are donating to the family.

Colleen Grove could not believe someone would come into their fenced yard, walk past a ‘beware of dog’ sign and steal a wheelchair ramp. Although the stolen ramp still has not been found, American Recycling has another ramp they are giving to the family.

“I seen it on the news last night and I knew I had something like that down here at American Recycling, so I called him and it turned out it wasn't his,” said Dustin Rauscher from American Recycling.

American Recycling plans to fix the ramp at no charge so little Isaac can use it. Isaac's dad said they have received an outpouring of support since the story aired. Isaac's mom posted on Facebook letting people know American Recycling is replacing their stolen ramp. Her post reads in part, "It's a very convenient ramp for us. This time we will keep it LOCKED UP - unfortunately, that has to happen. I do hope the news broadcast showed awareness that thieves should think twice before stealing from a family."

As for American Recycling, they are just happy to be able to help.

