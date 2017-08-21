KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

LIVE at 7 p.m. - President Trump's address on Afganistan

KTVB Breaking News

KTVB 7:30 PM. MDT August 21, 2017

© 2017 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories