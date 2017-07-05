Lewiston man looks for owner of dog tags found in beer stein

LEWISTON, Idaho – A man is looking for the owner of some military dog tags he found in a beer stein he purchased at a thrift store in Lewiston.

Christopher Wilks posted a picture of the tags on Facebook on June 27.

He said when he took the stein home and started checking it out more, he found an envelope that had ‘Dad’s military dog tags’ written on it.

Inside the envelope, were the dog tags of Wilmer G. Priest. Wilks hopes to get the tags back to the family they belong to.

© 2017 KREM-TV