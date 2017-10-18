Lawsuit: Supervisor threatened to strangle state worker

A former Idaho Department of Fish and Game employee has filed a sex discrimination lawsuit against the agency that includes an allegation that a male supervisor threatened to strangle her with an extension cord.

The seven-page lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court seeks not less than $100,000 in damages plus attorney fees.

The lawsuit says that the former employee recorded incidents that substantiated her complaints of a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit contends that the worker received a bad performance review in 2015 based on having recorded conversations in the workplace.

The document states that the worker submitted 13 applications for promotions or transfers but those jobs all went to male workers.

Spokesman Mike Keckler says the state agency doesn't comment on pending litigation.

