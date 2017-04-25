KTVB honored with four regional Murrow Awards

cropped-murrow (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The Radio Television Digital News Association on Tuesday announced the winners of the 2017 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, and KTVB was honored with four awards.

The only Idaho television station awarded, KTVB won four of the 16 awards in the small market category, including:

•Breaking News Coverage: Table Rock Fire

•Excellence in Social Media: KTVB.com

•Feature Reporting: Dick's Chevron

•News Series: The Corridor

“At KTVB we know the important role we have in our community and we are focused on telling creative and impactful stories on all platforms," said Executive News Director Kate Morris. "I am proud to see the work produced by our team honored with some of the most respected awards given to journalists.”

KTVB's win in the Breaking News Coverage category came from its coverage of one of the biggest stories in Treasure Valley in 2016 - the Table Rock Fire. The June 2016 blaze on and around Boise's iconic Table Rock charred more than 2,600 acres and destroyed one home, while threatening many others. KTVB was on scene within minutes of the first reports of the fire on Table Rock and provided live coverage throughout the night and following morning as crews battled the fire.

Reporter Brian Holmes and photojournalist Mike di Donato were honored in the Feature Reporting category for their Idaho Life story on Dick's Chevron in Boise - the only full-service gas station in the Treasure Valley. The story introduces us to the station's 82-year-old owner, Dick Sola, who also works at the station seven days a week, bringing a can-do attitude that his customers absolutely love.

In the News Series category, KTVB won for its four-part series, "The Corridor." The series, which focused on how Mexican drug cartels funnel narcotics across the border and into Idaho, was the result of a coordinated effort between KTVB and multiple law enforcement agencies. Reporter Tami Tremblay and Xanti Alcelay traveled to Arizona with Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue to talk with ranchers and local law enforcement about how drugs crossing the border have a direct impact on our community in the Treasure Valley

KTVB won the award for Excellence in Social Media for the KTVB.COM digital team's efforts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Whether sharing the latest on a breaking news story or keeping you posted on a developing weather situation, KTVB always strives to deliver the latest, most relevant news to your social media feeds. In addition to informing and engaging social media users, we also aim to be an asset to the community by listening and communicating with our friends and followers.

The Edward R. Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values and principles set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism. Regional winners automatically advance to the national competition, which will be judged in May.

