Jumbo airtanker gets approval to fight US wildfires

An air tanker makes a retardant drop on an Idaho wildfire. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Federal officials have given a giant airtanker capable of carrying 19,200 gallons (72,700 liters) approval to fight wildfires in the U.S., but a lack of contracts currently limits the aircraft to California and one county in Colorado.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Interagency Airtanker Board issued the 17-month interim approval on Tuesday.

Global SuperTanker Services CEO Jim Wheeler says the company is close to signing a contract with the state of Colorado and another state he declined to name.

The limited number of states is because the company doesn't have a contract with the U.S. Forest Service or contracts with other states.

Wheeler says he hopes to land a Forest Service contract to fly in more states because the worst of this year's wildfire season has yet to arrive.

© 2017 Associated Press