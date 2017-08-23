KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 22 weather alerts
Close

Judge: Bears near US-Canada border merit endangered status

Matt Volz / Associated Press , KTVB 10:07 AM. MDT August 23, 2017

HELENA, Mont. - A judge has ruled a small population of grizzly bears in Montana and Idaho near the Canadian border can be considered endangered even if they are not on the brink of extinction.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen's order Monday reversed the 2014 re-classification by U.S. wildlife officials for the 40-50 bears of the Cabinet-Yaak bear population under the federal Endangered Species Act.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said then that the bear population had stabilized and that its status should be "threatened" but not on a waiting list for classification as endangered.

The conservation group Alliance for the Wild Rockies sued and Christensen sided with the group.

The bears live about 300 miles from grizzlies near Yellowstone National Park that lost federal protection status in July.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories