ITD to repave I-84 from Nampa to Caldwell

ITD plans to repave Interstate 84 between Nampa and Caldwell this summer.

NAMPA - The Idaho Transportation Department is planning to repave Interstate 84 from Nampa to Caldwell starting this summer.

ITD has been working to accelerate construction and reduce costs to extend the project.

It was originally intended to replace a smaller segment between Karcher Road and Franklin Road, but large potholes caused by harsh winter weather caused the department to start the project a year earlier.

The majority of the work will take place over the course of four weekends to increase worker safety, reduce the impact to drivers and reduce costs.

(© 2017 KTVB)