BOISE -- The Idaho Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.

Early Saturday morning, a correctional officer found 59-year-old Danny Cordova unresponsive in his cell. Officers began CPR but Cordova was pronounced dead a short time later.

The cause of death is under investigation.

