Injuries reported at explosion at University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho -- The University of Idaho and Moscow Police have confirmed there was an explosion at the Steam Plant on campus.

At around 9:50 an explosion occurred on campus in a parking lot next to the Steam Plant. Several students were gathered to test an experimental rocket. 4 individuals were injured in the explosion. The individuals were transported to Gritman Medical Center. Three people are in stable condition and one is in critical condition.

The University of Idaho confirmed the people injured were students.

Emergency personnel are on site. There is no danger to campus at this time.

The FBI is arriving on scene. Moscow police said that this is routine.

The University of Idaho said it was not a bomb threat.

KREM 2 crews are in route to the scene.









