Immigrant Fire burning north of Mountain Home

First Person: Lindsey Boepple-Sweeney

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Firefighters are battling a wildfire 10 miles north of Mountain Home near Highway 20.

Boise BLM fighting the Immigrant Fire 10 miles N of MTN Home near HWY 20. Please use caution while traveling on HWY 20. #BLMBODFire pic.twitter.com/VUxF7MQU1r — BLM Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) September 4, 2017

The Immigrant Fire, which started around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, has grown to 300 acres as of Monday night.

Four aircrafts, seven engines and four dozers, as well as the BLM, United States Forest Service and Mountain Home Fire department are on scene.

The fire is believed to be human caused and is currently under investigation.

At this time, the fire is zero percent contained. The BLM is urging motorists to take extra caution while driving on Highway 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2017 KTVB-TV