Immigrant Fire burning north of Mountain Home contained

First Person: Lindsey Boepple-Sweeney

MOUNTAIN HOME -- A wildfire burning 10 miles north of Mountain Home near Highway 20 is now contained, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Boise BLM fighting the Immigrant Fire 10 miles N of MTN Home near HWY 20. Please use caution while traveling on HWY 20. #BLMBODFire pic.twitter.com/VUxF7MQU1r — BLM Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) September 4, 2017

The Immigrant Fire, which started around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, has grown to 300 acres as of Monday night.

Four aircrafts, seven engines and four dozers, as well as the BLM, United States Forest Service and Mountain Home Fire department are on scene.

The fire is believed to be human caused and is currently under investigation.

The BLM is urging motorists to take extra caution while driving on Highway 20.

Control of the fire is estimated for 6 p.m. tonight.

.

© 2017 KTVB-TV