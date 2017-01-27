Idaho's agriculture industry could take a hit if NAFTA changes

Cows on an Idaho ranch. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho's agriculture economy stands to take a hit, as talks of renegotiating trade agreements circulate.

One of President Trump's first executive orders in office was pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership or TPP. Some are worried this could hurt Idaho farmers and ranchers.

Britany Hurst with the Idaho Cattle Association says the beef industry was extremely supportive of the TTP and saw it as an opportunity to open the door to new markets.

With the deal off the table, and talks of President Trump invalidating or renegotiating NAFTA, beef and much of Idaho's agriculture industry could be at risk.

“The industries most affected would be milk, dairy, beef, potatoes,” said John Thompson of the Idaho Farm Bureau.

But especially beef, as Idaho is the country’s 13th largest producer, and when combined with dairy, brings in $4 billion to the state's economy every year.

“We have more cattle than humans in the state of Idaho, so as a state we can’t eat everything were producing,” said Hurst.

Trade plays a heavy role in the state's production of beef and other agriculture industries and Thompson says getting rid of NAFTA, or making changes, would send Idaho's industry into a tailspin.

“If you look at the trade commerce that was going on between these three countries before NAFTA it has expanded exponentially, so you have to think that those consequences could be huge, but it is hard to know how businesses would respond,” said Thompson.

Trump hasn't laid out any plans of how he plans to revamp the trade agreements yet, leaving many stakeholders in Idaho very anxious.

“As far as NAFTA and the other agreements what he is going to do to them yet, we are cautiously optimistic, or that changes won’t impact the beef industry,” said Hurst.

