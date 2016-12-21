Idaho State Police buy drones to map crime scenes

ISP drones

IDAHO – Drones have become increasingly popular over the last few years, and on Tuesday we learned their popularity is growing with members of the Idaho State Police as well.

ISP is now developing a drone program and has purchased a drone for every district in the state. ISP captain Charlie Spencer said the program is very effective for having a view from above when documenting a crime scene. He also said it comes in handy when court rolls around too.

Spencer points out that there are benefits to the patrol side of things as well.

“We’ve had a need to portray those scenes and documents those scenes,” he said.

It is not just mapping crime scenes ISP said. Drones can come in handy for patrol troopers as well when they respond to and document a massive or deadly crash.

“You actually can see more things in those cases as well then what you can see when you’re standing on the ground.”

ISP does not have any aircraft and the agency has actually rented drones before – something that is not cheap.

So in June, the department purchased six tiny remote controlled helicopters, one for each ISP district. While drone is the first term that comes to mind for many of us, ISP said these are not.

The man who is in charge of the department’s new program said they have taken the research and training of these things seriously.

“We’re going to deploy these when it’s necessary. When we deploy these over private property, we’ll be writing search warrants so that we can obtain that information legally and use it,” Spencer said.

Currently, ISP said they are training two operators from each district. They will soon be taking a rigorous certification test from the Federal Aviation Administration. Once that is done, ISP will be able to investigate crime scenes more efficiently.

“We’re absolutely excited to get these out there and get our pilots trained,” Spencer said.

