Idaho officials looking to buy US Forest Service land

Forest (Photo: KTVB)

Idaho officials are in preliminary discussions with the U.S. Forest Service on possibly buying federal public lands.

State Forester David Groeschl of the Idaho Department of Lands told Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and other members of the Idaho Land Board on Tuesday that the state is eyeing timberland that the federal agency has previously proposed for possible sale or exchange.

Groeschl says the state is also identifying potential Forest Service lands not previously considered for sale.

Idaho officials in recent years have been selling residential cottage sites and commercial real estate and have $73 million available.

A financial adviser told Land Board officials to buy timberland and farmland with the money.

The U.S. Forest Service didn't immediately respond to phone messages from The Associated Press.

