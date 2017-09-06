Idaho hands over public voter data to Trump panel

BOISE - The Idaho secretary of state's office has turned over voters' names, addresses and other public information to President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud.

Deputy Secretary of State Tim Hurst said Wednesday the commission had filled out the state's official public records request form and paid the $20 fee required to obtain the data.

Election officials mailed Idaho's voter rolls to the commission on Tuesday.

Secretary of State Lawerence Denney previously promised not to hand over information considered confidential under state law, including Social Security information, driver's license numbers and date of births. The commission also says individual voters' information will be kept private.

Trump created the commission to investigate his allegations - offered without evidence - that millions of people voted illegally in 2016.

