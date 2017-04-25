'I can't even comprehend it:' Family heartbroken after child's wheelchair ramp stolen

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Colleen Grove and her husband woke up Monday morning to find their son's wheelchair ramp missing from their front porch.

Isaac, their son who just turned 10, has to use the ramp to get inside.

“He’s in a wheelchair and has multiple disabilities,” said Grove. “He’s in a wheelchair and will always be in a wheelchair.”

The family does have another ramp – for Isaac to get into the backyard – but the stolen one is longer. That means it is easier for them to get Isaac inside. They said they will just have to use the other ramp out front, but would still like their stolen one returned.

“You know, just do the right thing and give it back,” she said.

% INLINE %

Grove said it is unbelievable someone was gutsy enough to come into their fenced yard and walk past the beware of dog sign to steal the ramp.

“Pretty creepy that they came right up to our front door,” Grove said.

The wheelchair ramp is eight feet long and weighs about 50 pounds. It is made from aluminum.

Colleen Grove said her husband notified Action Recycling of the missing ramp, just in case. They also let other businesses know they were missing the ramp in case someone tries to sell it.

If anyone has information about who may have taken the ramp, they are asked to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

A family in North Spokane had the wheel chair ramp for their son stolen off their front porch overnight. It looks like this one: pic.twitter.com/ZOe1aCukke — Lindsay Nadrich (@KREMLindsay) April 24, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV