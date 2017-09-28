Hurricanes are rerouting ships to sunnier ports

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Why the 'Do Not Call Registry' can't protect you from robocalls anymore
-
Boise bowling alley to close after 57 years
-
Mobile home park residents camp out
-
High flows impact kayak races
-
Abatement crews can't always warn in advance
-
I'll Push You pair writes book
-
Hailey road flood damage
-
Congressional baseball practice shooter was no stranger to local law enforcement
-
Saint Alphonsus campus in Nampa to open Monday
-
High river levels impacting rafting businesses
More Stories
-
Large house fire erupts after Meridian home…Sep 28, 2017, 12:01 a.m.
-
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-84 after leaving partySep 28, 2017, 9:21 a.m.
-
NTSB: Deadly plane crash happened after pilot…Sep 28, 2017, 10:07 a.m.