Tweet from MN police dept. on 4/20 goes nuts

WYOMING, Minn. - Police in a small north metro community are seriously upping their social media game on a day dedicated to an activity that's still illegal in Minnesota.

'420' is a day annually dedicated to cannabis consumption and the pot culture, celebrated in America from coast-to-coast with smoke-ins, and demonstrations in places recreational marijuana use is not yet legal (like Minnesota). Early this April 20 Wyoming Police posted a staged, tongue-in-cheek picture on the department's Twitter account depicting a trap set for stoners with classic munchies and video games as the bait, and an officer with a fishing net to catch them when they bit.

The caption underneath the image reads "Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today."

Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/Jo8mh0Z5lQ — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

As of 10 a.m. Thursday the post had been retweeted more than 22,000 times and gathered more than 30,000 likes.

While the tweet is generating plenty of chuckles and more than a few gut-busting comments, Wyoming Police admit there is a serious side to the issue, as well. A later tweet reads, "All jokes aside, substance abuse is a real issue. We use tongue in cheek humor to bring attention to those issues."

With that being said, if you need help with substance abuse issues please contact us & we'll find resources. That does NOT mean jail time. https://t.co/9LYychixly — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

The department also offered help and resources to those struggling with chemical abuse issues, and assured that jail time will not await those seeking help.

Last year's tweet had a similar message, yet slightly different approach.

Undercover #420 stings are underway. pic.twitter.com/uFsN27Cn1c — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2016

