Homicide suspect dead after standoff at Pendleton motel

PENDLETON, Ore. -- A western Washington man suspected of killing two people died during a standoff with police Wednesday night.

Oregon State Police say they had been looking for 33-year-old Jared Abernathy in connection with the Tuesday slayings in Mason County, Washington.

Pendleton Police tracked Abernathy to a Motel 6 in Pendleton just off Interstate 84 after an officer spotted his SUV parked behind the motel Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Pendleton Police Department set up a perimeter and called in additional resources from the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and Hermiston Police Department.

OSP says negotiators were able to contact Abernathy at 3:14 p.m. after several attempts. Abernathy spoke with family, friends and the negotiators for nearly five hours as police tried to get the suspect to come out of him motel room and surrender.

But at 8:06 p.m., officers heard a muffled gunshot from inside the room. OSP's SWAT team breached the door to find Abernathy dead, police say.

Detectives from the Pendleton Police Department and Oregon State Police processed the motel room along with the Oregon Medical Examiner's Office and Mason County Sheriff's Office.

Interstate 84 was shut down between Exits 209 and 213 as a precaution.



