Multiple buildings in downtown Kellogg catch fire

(Photo: Brandy Davis)

KELLOGG, Idaho - Multiple buildings in downtown Kellogg, Idaho caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The McConnell Hotel was reported as on fire by the Shoshone County Fire District 2 at about 3:20 p.m. The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office confirmed the fire had spread to multiple buildings at 4 p.m.

Crews were still on the scene a Tuesday afternoon working to put out the blaze.

Officials asked that people stay clear of the area until the fire is out.

North Idaho College Silver Valley Center in Kellogg is also closed due to the fire in the area.

NIC Silver Valley Center is CLOSED due to a large structure fire near the center in Kellogg. Students should stay away from the area. — North Idaho College (@NorthIdaho) August 29, 2017

A look at the McConnell Hotel in Kellogg. Just the walls remain. A total loss pic.twitter.com/2W586Jtmbs — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) August 30, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV