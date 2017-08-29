KTVB
Multiple buildings in downtown Kellogg catch fire

Video courtesy Simon Miller (Creative Commons License/Youtube)

Staff , KREM 6:44 PM. MDT August 29, 2017

KELLOGG, Idaho - Multiple buildings in downtown Kellogg, Idaho caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The McConnell Hotel was reported as on fire by the Shoshone County Fire District 2 at about 3:20 p.m. The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office confirmed the fire had spread to multiple buildings at 4 p.m.

Crews were still on the scene a Tuesday afternoon working to put out the blaze. 

Officials asked that people stay clear of the area until the fire is out. 

North Idaho College Silver Valley Center in Kellogg is also closed due to the fire in the area.

 

