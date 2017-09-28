West Valley Medical Center opens neonatal ICU

The new neonatal intensive care unit at West Valley Medical Center. (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

CALDWELL - Pre-term babies have a new place in Caldwell to get the special care they need.

A grand opening today at West Valley Medical Center celebrated a new neonatal intensive care unit.

The newly renovated space holds a special care nursery, an isolation room, and state-of-the-art equipment designed specifically for babies who may need treatment for a number of health concerns.

This allows babies who are about three weeks premature to stay close to family rather than transferring to Boise medical centers.

"We had a lot of moms who were coming in, having babies, babies would not be well enough to stay with us so we would transport them to Boise. Now, we are hoping to eliminate most of that," said Denise Dixon, Director of Women’s Services.

Board-certified physicians specializing in neonatology and neonatal nurse practitioners will provide 24/7 coverage in the new unit.

