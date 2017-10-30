St. Luke's officially opens new hospital in Nampa

St. Luke's has opened its new hospital in Nampa. (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

NAMPA - Families in Canyon County now have a brand new option for their health care needs.

On Monday, St. Luke’s Health System officially opened the doors of their new full-service hospital in Nampa.

The $114 million, 200,000 square-foot hospital is located at Midland Boulevard and Cherry Lane in Nampa.

Canyon County is the second most-populated county in Idaho, and also one of the fastest growing.

Because of that, St. Luke's expanded care to Nampa to meet the growing demand for health care services.

The new St. Luke’s features 87 patient rooms, four state-of-the art operating rooms, and 10 intensive care units.

In addition to traditional hospital care, St. Luke's Nampa aims put a focus on women and children.

The hospital is the first in Idaho, and the fifth in the nation, to provide eight neonatal intensive care unit rooms.

The unique design keeps mothers and babies born up to five weeks early together even when the baby needs extra care.

Other services featured at the new hospital include; cardiology, lab work, cath lab & interventional radiology, imaging, and an outpatient clinic.

Hospital administrators say after years of hard work, they are very excited to finally open the doors.

"At St. Luke's, we are happy to support local organizations that reach underserved populations,” said Nampa administrator Ed Castledine. “Our partners offer low-cost dental exams, healthy food, after-school programs and more accessible services that benefit children and adults. By working closely with local non-profits, we know that we can significantly improve the health of our community."

This new hospital in Nampa will be the eighth hospital St. Luke's has opened or acquired since the health care organization was established in Idaho in 1903.

