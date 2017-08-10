St. Luke's holds NICU graduation celebration

Former patients came back to St. Luke's to celebrate with doctors and nurses from the NICU. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - A celebration of healthy babies and happy kids at St. Luke's Wednesday evening.

It was the 35th annual NICU graduation party.

Former St. Luke's patients of all ages get to meet and hang out with the NICU doctors and nurses who helped them though the rough early stages of their lives.

“We had a set of triplets, and he was the only survivor. He was in the NICU for five months,” said Dusti Jensen. “We saw these people, these doctors and nurses every single day for five months. They became our family. It's really fun for them to see him and see how far he's come and for us to see them."

The event is usually a picnic in the park but was moved inside this year because of the air quality.

