St. Luke's expands Elmore County emergency room

St. Luke's has expanded the emergency department at its Elmore County hospital.

MOUNTAIN HOME - St. Luke's is opening an expanded emergency department in Elmore County next week.

The new space is five times bigger than the previous emergency room. It has 10 beds.

St. Luke's officials say the expansion allows the hospital to plan ahead and care for as many as 14,000 emergency patients in a year.

It also has updated equipment and doctors and nurses specifically trained for crisis care.

This hospital in Mountain Home is the only one for 40 miles around.

St. Luke's spent more than $6 million on the expanded emergency facility, which is scheduled to open on Tuesday.

© 2018 KTVB-TV