Smoke from wildfires causing unhealthy air conditions in Treasure Valley

BOISE - Idaho air quality officials issued an Orange Air Quality Alert for the Treasure Valley on Sunday, as smoke from multiple large wildfires burning across the region continues to saturate the air.

The alert from the Department of Environmental Quality means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. However, by Sunday afternoon, the department's real-time monitoring showed Red Air Quality conditions - unhealthy for everyone - in Nampa and Meridian.

Indoor and outdoor burning is banned in the Treasure Valley due the poor air quality, and the DEQ is encouraging people to limit driving and going outside.

The DEQ announced Sunday afternoon that, due to continued deteriorating conditions, the Orange Alert would stay in place for Monday as well.

Air quality is also at the Red level in the McCall area, and Orange in Ketchum and Twin Falls areas.

According to the National Weather Service, smoke from wildfires is expected to be a problem for the northwest U.S. for the next week.

