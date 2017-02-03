Your health info in the palm of your hand at Saint Alphonsus

Saint Alphonsus is using biometric technology to scan the vein pattern of your palm to streamline patient registration and prevent identity theft.

BOISE - Imagine going to a hospital and only needing the palm of your hand to identify yourself. No license, or medical insurance information.

It may seem a little futuristic, right? That's what patients who have registered for what's called PatientSecure at Saint Alphonsus are now able to do - and they're the first hospital in the state to use these scans.

"Most things in health care are going electronic, and we are too with this," said Carolyn Holly, vice president of Marketing, Communications, Public Relations, and Community Engagement at Saint Alphonsus.

Staying one step ahead in a world driven by the latest and greatest technology, PatientSecure at Saint Alphonsus uses biometric technology to scan the palm of your hand.

"This new way of scanning is very confidential," said Megan Rideout, interim director of patient access. "It's protecting your identity. It's actually your vein pattern so it's not your fingerprints. It's going to gather that information into randomly digited numbers and it will feed into our system."

In a matter of seconds, your medical record and other personal information will show up. Before this, registering was a somewhat lengthy process.

"You need to bring your medical insurance card, your photo ID," said Rideout. "Then go through every step of the registration process and confirm your information."

PatientSecure scans your vein pattern, which is highly unique to each person, and it creates an encrypted and protected digital file, making it hard for anyone to pretend to be you at registration.

"Someone who's interesting in trying to obtain health care information, this would help reduce it," said Rideout. "We just kind of want to stay ahead of the curve."

While many have embraced the new technology, there have been some questions.

"Others do have some fear of what are you going to do with my information?" Rideout said.

We asked, "What would happen if someone tried to hack into the system?" Rideout says because the vein pattern is interpreted into numbers, that's all that would be seen: a cluster of random numbers. This would mean nothing to someone trying to steal your medical information.

"It's very new technology but it's also very safe," Rideout says.

Rideout also says before you can use PatientSecure, you have to enroll and provide a government-issued photo ID as proof of your identity.

Children as young as 5 years old are able to use this technology. Until the child is 15 years old, however, they will have to get re-scanned each year because as the child grows, so do their hands and vein pattern.

Another benefit to this technology happens if a person is in a bad car accident and goes to Saint Alphonsus' Trauma Center unconscious and is without ID. If you have already registered, they can simply scan your palm and immediately know who to contact and will know vital information like your medical history and even your blood type.

Rideout says you do not need an appointment to enroll.

