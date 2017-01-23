Saint Alphonsus sees increase in injuries from slips and falls

It's been very busy today at the emergency room at Saint Alphonus in Boise. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - A spokesperson for Saint Alphonsus says the hospital has seen a dramatic increase in visits related to slips and falls today.

It's prompted them to issue this warning: If you don't have to go outside, don't.

If you do go outside to walk around, make sure you have good traction for your shoes.

Also carry an ID with you and some type of communication device to let people know if you get hurt.

"By 11 o clock this morning they had 40 people come through our ER and two cases of Level II traumas that were caused by falling,” said Brad Hoaglun, Saint Alphonsus director of communications.

The injuries the hospital saw today range from broken bones and spinal injuries to head trauma.

