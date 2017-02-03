Saint Alphonsus opens new pediatric care clinic

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for the new Saint Alphonsus pediatric care clinic in Boise. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE - Sick kids and their families in Idaho now have another place to go for treatment.

Saint Alphonsus opened their brand new pediatric specialty care clinic in Boise Friday with a commemorative ribbon cutting and blessing.

The new facility not only provides state-of-the-art care, but a fun and friendly atmosphere for their patients.

"When a child is happy and able to become active more quickly, they heal faster and get back to life quicker," said Dr. Adrian Curnow, pediatric surgeon.

The new facility is a one-stop shop for patients that includes six exam rooms, two procedure rooms and a lab for on-site testing.

(© 2017 KTVB)