Saint Alphonsus opens new pediatric care clinic

BOISE - Sick kids and their families in Idaho now have another place to go for treatment.
Saint Alphonsus opened their brand new pediatric specialty care clinic in Boise Friday with a commemorative ribbon cutting and blessing.
The new facility not only provides state-of-the-art care, but a fun and friendly atmosphere for their patients.
"When a child is happy and able to become active more quickly, they heal faster and get back to life quicker," said Dr. Adrian Curnow, pediatric surgeon.
The new facility is a one-stop shop for patients that includes six exam rooms, two procedure rooms and a lab for on-site testing.
