Research shows an uptick in heart attacks during the holiday season

BOISE - Research highlights a troubling surprise around the holidays, an uptick in heart attacks.

The pattern has been studied by researchers and shows certain cardiac arrest triggers occur more commonly around Christmas and New Year’s.

There are ways you can lower your risk, and officials at St. Luke’s there are certain signs and symptoms to be aware of.

During the cold months in general, cardiac sonographer Ashlie Drake says there is an overall increase in patients at St. Luke’s.

“We see an increase in our population, people have pneumonia, it's cold season. Our patients, they get CF exacerbations from again having flu like symptoms, they get fluid in their lungs and it can exacerbate any underlying issues as well,” said Drake.

More specifically, Drake says she sees a rise in patients with cardiac problems around the holiday season, which can be brought on by stress.

“Being around family, trying to get presents together, entering the whole new year, that is an increase in stress itself. We do see a lot more patients come through the cardiac side,” said Drake.

David Coyle, an interventional cardiologist, says he sees patients with more severe or life-threatening heart attacks around the holidays, rather than more patients.

He also attributes that to stress, in addition to cold weather, eating junk food and drinking too much alcohol.

“There is a term that we use called holiday heart, which is related to binge alcohol use and there a subsequent process developed as atrial defibrillation, which is not actually a heart attack but an abnormal heart rhythm,” said Dr. Coyle.

He adds that it is important not to downplay symptoms.

“People are traveling, maybe visiting relatives, and there at festivities and dinners and all that, and they don’t want to bother people by saying 'hey I’m having some chest discomfort or pain,' they may delay getting seen.”

Instead, know what to look for.

“Chest discomfort, pain going down your left arm into the jaw, symptoms of acute coronary disease need to be taken seriously,” said Dr. Coyle.

