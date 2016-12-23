Red Cross in 'critical need' of blood

Blood donation (Photo: roibu/Thinkstock)

BOISE -- It's the season of giving - and that's not just limited to gifts.

The American Red Cross on Friday issued an urgent call for people to donate blood, citing a "critical need." Red Cross officials say donor numbers are low in part due to the weather, the holiday season, and sicknesses like colds and the flu going around.

In order to get anough blood to help save patients in need, the Red Cross is holding a blood drive in Twin Falls Tuesday Dec, 27 - Thursday, Dec. 29.

The blood drive will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Church of Ascension at 371 Eastland Drive in Twin Falls.



