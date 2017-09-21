Otter, state officials wary on health care overhaul

Idaho Gov. Butch Otter (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says he had too many concerns about the latest GOP effort to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law to join other Republican governors in a letter backing the bill.

Earlier this week, 15 GOP governors sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, writing that they "appreciate" the bill by GOP Sens. Bill Cassidy and Lindsey Graham.

President Donald Trump and Republican Senate leaders are trying to rally 50 Republican votes to pass the bill that would replace much of Obama's law with block grants to states so they can devise their own health care coverage rules.

However, Otter and other top Idaho officials say they have questions about the conditions on using the block grants and the lack of flexibility to allow Idaho to build its own plan to manage costs.

