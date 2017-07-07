People and pets should stay indoors during heat advisory, officials warn

With a heat advisory in effect, the Boys and Girls Club in Garden City moved outdoor activities inside on Friday. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

BOISE - Emergency officials in Ada County are urging the public to hydrate and stay out of the sun as much as possible as a heat advisory in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday.

Young children and the elderly are especially susceptible to heat-related illnesses, which is why the Boys and Girls Club in Garden City is moving outdoor activities inside.

“Today with the heat advisory, normally they would be out on the playground in the sports field in the afternoon and because of the heat advisory we are not going out today," said Program Manager Anne Westfall. "They will still eat lunch outside and this morning while it is still cool enough, but this afternoon they will stay inside, use the building with AC instead of being out in the heat,”

Along with staying inside, Westfall says all the kids are encouraged to drink water all throughout the day.

The Boise Parks and Recreation Department has opened its Pioneer Community Center up to homeless families trying to get out of the heat.

The facility opened on the Fourth of July, when temperatures reached triple digits.

Paul Schonefelder, a manager with the Parks and Recreation Department, says since Independence Day, 10 to 15 people a day have been coming there, mostly families with children who are homeless, and they typically stay the entire duration the facility is open.

“The Pioneer Community Center is set up as a youth facility so its basically child-proof, for the most par we are dealing with kids a little bit older school age kids, but we are equipped to deal with kids of all ages and we also have play pins and toys and games for toddlers as well, and baby diapers and baby blankets, the families in most urgent need are the one that have the youngest children,” says Schonefelder.

When the facility closes at 5:30 p.m. there are other services that become available for the homeless families that cool off there.

The Idaho Humane Society is also urging people to keep their pets out of the heat.

The Humane Society says any time it’s over 90 degrees, it’s too hot for pets to be outside, especially if they are on a walk.

Allison Maier, a spokesperson for the Humane Society, says its best to take walks with your dog during the morning when its still cool outside.

And during the day, if you need to let your pet out to go to the bathroom, look for shady, grassy areas.

Some breeds deal with the heat better than others, but Maier says these temperatures are a concern for all types.

“Really every dog, it can be a concern, and if a dog is starting to pant a lot that can be a sign that they are too hot so its really best to bring them in the shade," says Maier. "if you are going out with your dog, even if its not too hot yet, like early in the morning, make sure you have fresh water, some shade,”

Along with keeping your pets indoors, Maier also says keep them out of hot cars, even if the window is rolled down.

If it is over 70 degrees, it doesn't take long for the car to heat up.

© 2017 KTVB-TV