N. Idaho man dies from flu-related illness

Flu shot (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - State health officials say a man from northern Idaho has died from a flu-related illness.

This is Idaho's first flu-related death of the season.

The first reported flu death last season didn't occur until December.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has issued a warning that the flu season appears to have arrived early this year.

Health and Welfare says in addition to the north Idaho man' death, there have been early reports of flu activity from other parts of the state.



