More than $10,000 awarded for school fitness

State lawmakers took part in the check presentation ceremony at the state Capitol today. (Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

BOISE - Blue Cross of Idaho awarded more than $10,000 today to help fund physical activity equipment and programs in Idaho elementary schools.

It's all a part of the Steps for Schools Walking Challenge.

Forty-three state legislators logged more than 12 million steps during the month of February to earn the money.

"This is a great opportunity to engage the legislators in their districts but also to be a health role model for the children," said Kendra Witt-Doyle with the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health.

This is the third year of the Steps for Schools Walking Challenge program.

Blue Cross is hoping to continue growing the event and getting more people to participate in the future.

© 2017 KTVB-TV