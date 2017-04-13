Lawmaker gives walking winnings to Boise school

Boise Rep. Mat Erpelding presented a check for $3,000 to Pierce Park Elementary School Thursday. (Photo: Theresa Palmgren/KTVB)

BOISE - A state lawmaker who won money in a Statehouse walking challenge is helping a Boise school boost its physical fitness efforts.

Rep. Mat Erpelding of Boise finished second to Rep. Priscilla Giddings of White Bird in this year's "Steps for Schools Challenge."

For his efforts, the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation awarded Erpelding $3,000 to give to a school in his district.

Today, he presented his prize money to Pierce Park Elementary School.

"Three-thousand dollars hopefully to help them buy volleyball equipment, help them invest in the (Panther) Pacers Program. That's just really exciting," he said.

Erpelding logged more than 820,000 steps, or about 400 miles, during the month of February.

