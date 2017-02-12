'Kissing disease' could cause lifelong health problems

Kristen Burris says she Epstein-Barr virus often makes her feel extremely fatigued. It is likely the result of contracting mononucleosis in high school. For some people, the effects of the illness persist as lifelong health problems. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

BOISE - You may think you have recovered from mononucleosis, or mono, but it could have a debilitating and lasting health impact.

Best known as the "kissing disease," mono is a common illness for teens and young adults. Typically, a few weeks after you get over symptoms, such as swollen lymph nodes and fatigue, you feel better. However, you will always have the virus that caused it, which is called Epstein-Barr.

According to the CDC, most people get infected with the Epstein-Barr virus at some point in their lives. It spreads primarily through saliva, hence, the "kissing disease" nickname. We found that although the virus is inactive for many, it rears up for others, destroying health in a myriad of mysterious and disjointed ways.

Kristen Burris is a wife, mother and an Eagle business owner. She always seems to have a smile on her face.

"That's where the confusion comes in," said Burris. "I don't look sick."

She says that some days her Epstein-Barr virus, or EBV, takes over: "Literally, I make my bed and have to take a nap."

Burris was never diagnosed with mono, but says in high school she had symptoms like feeling tired and weak. Although most people feel better in a few weeks, she says her fight with exhaustion continued to get worse over the years.

"I would go to spin class and then I would be bed-ridden for three days," said Burris, who eventually went to several doctors but no one could figure out what was wrong. "I spent thousands and thousands of dollars and they would do the basic workup and would tell me I look great."

Finally, she tried one more health professional who had extensive lab work done. She says one result showed an alarming number: 722 for EBV. Typical levels of the dormant virus is between zero and twenty.

"Your body either fights it well and you have no symptoms or it's attacking you and you're debilitated by it," said Burris.

"Epstein-Barr is responsible for a number of chronic conditions, especially certain forms of cancer and autoimmune disease and even multiple sclerosis," said Dr. Henry Balfour Jr., a professor at the University of Minnesota.

Balfour says nearly everyone with MS has been infected with EBV. He also says that some cases of mystery illnesses like chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia could be the result of the virus.

"People do not appreciate how significant mono can be," said Balfour.

He is now developing a mono vaccine. Human trials could start as early as next year.

"Epstein-Barr virus, the cause of mono, was discovered in 1964 and yet here we are many decades later without a vaccine," said Balfour.

Burris is cautiously optimistic that a vaccine may help others before it's too late.

"It took me and the doctors literally about 20 years to figure out what was going on," said Burris.

She's on some prescription medications now as well as an herbal treatment plan. Thankfully, she has many more good days than bad. That's why Burris says she wanted to share her story.

"If you know something is wrong just keep looking, keep asking, keep researching and the truth will come," said Burris. "I'm hopeful that with some education and coming together we can really help a lot of people recover. Not just with energy, but with their lives. Get their lives back."

