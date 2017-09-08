Idaho hospital lays off 62 employees after new ownership

File image of patient in hospital (Photo: NBC News)

LEWISTON - The new owners of an Idaho hospital cut 6 percent of its staff, including the chief medical officer and some nurses.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center eliminated 62 positions on Thursday, leaving the hospital with 956 employees. RCCH HealthCare Partners acquired the hospital located near the border with Washington in May.

Interim Hospital CEO Cindy Cowie says the cuts came as a result of staff outnumbering the hospital's needs.

Hospital Board of Trustees members say patient care will not be affected by the cuts. The hospital does not plan to lay off any more employees.

Most of the employees affected by the cuts will receive severance pay and will be eligible for extended health insurance benefits.

