Idaho exchange sees strong showing with short sign up period

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Nearly 102,000 Idahoans enrolled in health insurance plans on the state-based exchange despite having a shorter time period to sign up for coverage.



Pat Kelly, executive director of Your Health Idaho, announced Wednesday the annual enrollment period ended Dec. 15. Previously enrollment had extended until late January.



The surge comes after President Donald Trump's administration halved this year's open enrollment period and slashed advertising and outreach budgets for HealthCare.gov.



Idaho is one of just 12 states with its own health insurance exchange and has autonomy, but the state followed the federal government's shorter deadline unlike other state-based exchanges.



That's because exchange officials say the majority of Idahoans had selected plans by Dec. 15 in years past.



Roughly 106,000 Idaho residents - a record number - enrolled in the state-based exchange last year.

