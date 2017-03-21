Hospital officials urge springtime window safety

A fall from a window can happen in a matter of seconds. (Photo: KTVB)

"Before we even knew it she pushed something up against underneath the window, and innocently was sitting on the window sill," said Boise resident Melanie Denkers.

Fortunately Denkers caught her 5-year-old daughter in time.

"It can happen quickly," Denkers said. "Not even looking and four seconds later she's sitting there."

That's not always the case. Nationwide, window falls account for around eight deaths and more than 3,000 injuries among children ages 5 and younger annually.

"We think about outlets, we think about pools, we think about stairways, but often windows are forgotten," said Dr. Catarina Biller, a Pediatric Surgeon at St. Luke's Hospital.

In June, a four-year-old boy fell from the fifth story of the Civic Plaza apartment building in Boise. It was just one of the several falls we saw in the Treasure Valley in the span of just three months.

"Almost all of our falls came in the springtime," said Dr. Biller.

Dr. Biller says they had eight children come in last year after falling from second-story windows or higher.

"There's a lot of different scenarios but usually it involves a piece of furniture next to an open window usually that has a screen," Dr. Biller said.

If the fall from a window isn't fatal, there can be serious injuries.

"The injuries range from very bad concussions, to broken bones, to the need for an ICU admission," Dr. Biller said.

A quick installation of equipment can make all the difference. Dr. Biller says you can purchase window stoppers that will prevent the window from being opened too wide. Officials suggest parents only open their windows about four inches, that way a child won't be able to crawl or fall out.

Another tool you can use, especially on windows above the first floor, is a window guard.

"If you do choose to keep your window all the way open, this can fit in and is easily removable in the case of a fire," Dr. Biller said.

All of these safety tools can be found online or your local hardware stores.

