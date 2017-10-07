Health and Fitness Fair continues Sunday

ADA COUNTY - The 25th annual Health and Fitness Fair is underway this weekend at Expo Idaho.

The general focus is lifestyle and overall health. Several participants are offering flu shots and free health screenings. Health, beauty and fitness experts, senior services, physicians, naturopaths, massage therapists, and weight loss and nutritional product vendors are all under one roof.

“Every year as our city is growing, we’re getting new companies coming to the valley, and this is a great opportunity to meet hundreds of companies and resources here in the valley in just one day,” said Anna Marie Aldinger of IBL Events.

The fair continues from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Expo Idaho, located at 5610 Glenwood Street. Admission is free.

