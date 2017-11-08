Ground broken for Ada County paramedic station

The new paramedic station is being built near Saint Alphonsus. (Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

The busiest paramedic station in Idaho is getting an upgrade.

Ada County Paramedics broke ground on a new facility Wednesday afternoon.

The building is a joint venture between Ada County Paramedics and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

The new station is being built near the Saint Alphonsus heli-pad.

Benjamin Cornett, an emergency room doctor who attended the groundbreaking, says the location is a key factor for patient care.

“We have two major patient population densities that we serve, one is actually in the downtown corridor and one is in this near vicinity around Saint Alphonsus,” said Dr. Cornett. “This station was ideally located to be one of the busiest ones that we have, and it actually is the busiest station, not only in the city but in the state. So to have it here immediately available with quick transit times to Saint Alphonsus is definitely a bonus to the community.”

The station will also be a home base for paramedics and battalion chiefs while they are on duty, and it will have space for paramedic training.

It is expected to be completed in the spring of 2018.

