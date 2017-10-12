Free primary health clinic wants to take on more patients

Genesis Community Health offers free medical, dental and mental health care to low-income residents. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Whether it's medical, dental, or mental health care, it can be very expensive, especially if you are without insurance.

So you may be surprised to find out that a Treasure Valley health care clinic provides all of those services for free for those with limited income or without insurance.

If you are one of those people, Genesis Community Health in Garden City is actually looking for more patients!

“All of our medical, dental, mental health care is for free,” says Genesis Community Health’s CEO Steve Davis.

Genesis Community Health opened its doors in 2001.

“We started with a doctor right out in our parking lot with a trailer and just wanted to start making a difference in the community right away, so we started seeing people that had needs and offering free services back then,” says Davis.

Now, up to 20 patients walk through the clinic doors each day and the volunteer staff has grown to 200 doctors, nurses, dentists, dental hygienists and assistants.

“And it's really been working well because we get the professionals in our community who want to make a difference, and want to come down and volunteer, and do this out of the goodness of their hearts,” says Davis.

“Cough and cold, diabetes care, hypertension those sort of things on a medical side. From a dental side, it’s going to be fillings, cleanings, we do root canals, not a lot but we do extractions,” explains Josh Campbell, the clinic’s operations director.

Genesis also partners with St. Luke's and Saint Alphonsus to provide specialty care like surgeries.

Because of the amount of volunteers, the clinic is ready to take on more patients, but only on the medical side.

“I think there is a ton of need for it, even the other day we were just out, were located in Garden City, and just in our own neighborhood people didn't know about us and could use our services,” says Campbell.

Campbell says Genesis is still actively seeking dentists, dental hygienists, and dental assistant volunteers before the clinic can take on more patients needing oral care.

“I have been here a little over a year and just the amount of professionalism, the amount of people in this community that care to come down and volunteer their services, it’s just an amazing organization that we have this kind of care in the community for our neighbors,” says Davis.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, volunteer or donate, click here.

