Free health clinic comes to Boise

A free health clinic is coming to Expo Idaho on Tuesday through Thursday. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

BOISE - There are an estimated 78,000 Idahoans who make too much to qualify for Medicaid and too little to qualify for insurance subsidies.

With Idaho’s so-called health care gap going unaddressed during this past legislative session, the need for even basic medical care is great.

Starting Tuesday, the Adventist Medical Evangelism Network (AMEN) is hoping to help people in the Boise area by hosting a free 3-day health clinic.

AMEN will provide free dental, eye, and health services to anyone in need at Expo Idaho.

Event organizers really encourage people without health insurance to stop by and get a free checkup.

Over 70 doctors, dentists, nurses, and other volunteers will be on hand to help, and all of them are volunteering for free.

The clinic will include a dental center for cleanings, fillings and tooth removals. And full vision exams, which includes free prescription glasses for those who need them. There will also be diabetes and blood pressure screenings, chiropractic care, and lifestyle counseling.

Again all of this free of charge, and no insurance information is needed.

Event organizer Liz Thomsen with Community Development Inc. says she can't wait to open the doors to help those in need.

"We're excited about the people we are going to serve. We've seen lives changed at these clinics in other places, so we are hopeful that we can do a lot of good," said Thomsen.

The clinic will run on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration opens at 11 a.m. and the clinic opens at noon. It will stay open until 8 p.m.

The clinic will also run Wednesday from noon until 8 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

