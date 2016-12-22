Flu-related illness kills southern Idaho man

Doctors say now is the time to get your flu shot. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE -- The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is urging people to protect themselves after a southern Idaho man died from a flu-related illness, marking the state first flu-related death so far this season.

“We’d like to express our condolences to the family of the man who died,” IDHW's State Influenza Surveillance coordinator Dr. Leslie Tengelsen said in a press release. “This underscores the idea that influenza is in our communities, as well as how important it is for all of us to take precautions to avoid influenza infection, which can be serious for even otherwise healthy people. Now is the time to visit your health care provider, local public health district, or pharmacy to get vaccinated. Getting vaccinated today will help protect you and your family over the holidays and for the rest of the influenza season.”

The man was older than 50, according to IDHW. The name of the town in which he lived has not been released.

Twenty-six people died from flu-related illnesses in Idaho last season, health officials say.

Between five and 20 percent of the population are infected each year. Symptoms of the flu include fever, headache, fatigue, and sometimes a cough and sore throat.

Although most people recover within a few days, some develop potentially life-threatening complications. IDHW says the flu contributes to about 36,000 deaths and 200,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. every year.

Pregnant women, people over 50, anyone who lives in a long-term care facility and anyone with asthma, diabetes, heart or lung diseases are particularly at risk.

Idaho residents can protect themselves by getting a flu shot, which is recommended for everone over the age of six months. IDHW says this season’s vaccine has been updated to match viruses currently circulating, and protects against four strains of the illness.

For more information on influenza, click here.

Copyright 2016 KTVB