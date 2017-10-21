FitOne launches weight loss challenge

(Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

After inspiring 10,000 people to get up, get active, and get fit for life in St. Luke's FitOne races in September, St. Luke's is presenting another challenge.

It's a year-long weight loss challenge, which kicked off Saturday morning.

Organizers say it's designed to help people achieve a healthy weight while having an active lifestyle.

The first goal is to lose three percent of your total body weight within 180 days. Participants who lose seven percent or more of their body weight before the final weigh-in in September 2018 can win a share of the $25,000 prize pool.

There's still time to sign up.

"We have all next week for continuing registrations and continuing weigh-ins," said Lisa Gonser, senior wellness coordinator for St. Luke's Health System.

Gonser said that weigh-ins continue through 5 p.m. Friday, October 28, and that participants can visit the FitOne website to find out where they can weigh in.

