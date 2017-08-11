A female Aedes albopictus mosquito feeding on a human host. (Photo: Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor)

ELMORE COUNTY - Multiple positive West Nile virus mosquito pools have been identified in Elmore County this week.

These pools are located in the areas of Canyon Creek Street, Hamilton Road, east 6th Street and south 18th Street in Mountain Home. Also, Three Island Crossing State Park in Glenns Ferry and King Hill outside of Glenns Ferry.

The Elmore County Pest Abatement District is treating these mosquito pools with fogging.

Elmore County is one of twelve Idaho counties to have tested positive for West Nile virus this season. The list includes Ada, Owyhee, Gooding and Twin Falls counties.

Last week, a resident of Kootenai County became the first person to get West Nile virus from a local mosquito in Idaho in 2017.

