College of Idaho bans smoking on campus

CALDWELL - The College of Idaho will become a smoke-free campus beginning this fall semester, the college announced on Wednesday.

Officials say the decision to ban tobacco use on campus has been years in the making, and came as a result of a partnership between students and the administration.

"I think it makes more sense as a progressive liberal arts school for us to go completely smoke free," said Associated Students President Amanda DiDio.

To prepare for the change, the school took steps to reduce smoking on the campus prior to completely eliminating it. That included offering smoking cessation classes to students, staff and faculty in an effort to ease the transition.

"I think this has been a very smooth transition, which is what the senate wanted," DiDio said. "We didn't want it to just be an abrupt switch."

The ban affects smoking, vaping and smokeless tobacco.

Project Filter is providing C of I with signage to be placed on each of the campus' directional signs to reflect the campus as a smoke-free zone.

